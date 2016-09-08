Soccer-Watford and Hull knocked out of FA Cup by lower league teams
LONDON, Jan 29 Premier League clubs Watford and Hull City paid the penalty for fielding weakened teams when they were both knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round on Sunday.
ZURICH, Sept 8 Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have lost their appeals against transfer bans which were imposed on them for breaching rules on signing non-Spanish under-18 players, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Thursday.
The decision by FIFA's Appeal Committee means that neither club can register players during the next two transfer windows and will have to wait until January 2018 to make any new signings.
The bans were initially imposed by FIFA's disciplinary committee in January, but were temporarily lifted pending appeals later the same month, allowing them to sign players in the transfer window which ended last month.
A statement said the Appeal Committee had decided to "confirm in their entirety the decisions rendered by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in the respective cases relating to the protection of minors."
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday 4th Round Sunday, January 29 Fulham (II) - Hull City 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) Millwall (III) - Watford 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, January 28 Southampton - Arsenal 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) Blackburn Rovers (II) - Blackpool (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Burnley - Bristol City (II) 2-0
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon, Jan 29 Liverpool hope to rush Senegal's Sadio Mane back from the African Nations Cup by a specially arranged charter plane so he will be available for Tuesday's Premier League match against leaders Chelsea.