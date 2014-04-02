BERNE (Reuters), April 2 - Barcelona have been given a transfer ban for two consecutive windows and fined 450,000 Swiss francs ($509,400) for infringing rules on the transfer of minors, FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Barcelona has been found to be in breach of... the regulations in the case of ten minor players and to have committed several other concurrent infringements in the context of other players," FIFA said.

The Spanish football federation was also found to have breached regulations and fined 500,000 Swiss francs.

($1 = 0.8834 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)