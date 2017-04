ZURICH Jan 14 Real Madrid and their neighbours Atletico Madrid have both been banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows for breaching rules over the transfer of minors, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Thursday.

The ban does not cover the current transfer window, which runs until the end of this month.

"The two clubs were found to have violated several provisions concerning the international transfer and first registration of minor players," said FIFA in a statement. Atletico were fined 900,000 Swiss francs and Real 360,000, FIFA added.

