MADRID, July 28 Spain's professional soccer
league (LFP) is adamant the 2012-13 La Liga season will begin as
planned on the weekend of Aug. 18-19 despite a dispute over
television rights between broadcasters Canal+ and Mediapro.
Canal+, which is owned by the Prisa group, believes
Mediapro's announcement on Friday of an auction for La Liga TV
rights was "illegal" as it included clubs who it says have
signed exclusive deals with Canal+ for the next three seasons.
The broadcaster, which says it will take legal action to
defend its interests, cites a Spanish court ruling that limited
rights contracts to three years and which it said nullified some
of Mediapro's deals.
"In that sense, and due to the lack of a framework to
exploit TV rights three weeks before the beginning of La Liga,
Canal+ intends to maintain and renew each season its commitment
to its clients to offer the best matches," Canal+ said in a
statement carried in Spanish media.
"Furthermore, it reiterates its desire to continue working
to find the best framework for the 2012-13 season and underlines
the need to bring the situation back to normal as soon as
possible," the statement added.
The LFP, which represents the 42 professional clubs in
Spain's top two divisions, said the start of the La Liga season
was not under threat.
"Without any room for doubt, the league will begin on Aug.
18 as planned in the official calendar and approved and
confirmed by an assembly of Spanish soccer," it said on its
website (www.lfp.es).
Mediapro said on Friday it was open to offers from
broadcasters for rights for first and second division matches
for this season and the following season.
"Mediapro is the owner of almost all the audiovisual rights
for teams competing in the first and second division for the
2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons," it said in a statement.
The 2011-12 La Liga season started a week late after the
players' union (AFE) called a stoppage as part of a bid to help
players whose wages had not been paid, especially those at clubs
suffering from financial difficulties.
