By Iain Rogers
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Oct 21 Barcelona and Real Madrid are
not prepared to cede to demands for an English-style system of
sharing income from audiovisual rights as they want to protect
their status as dominant powers in Spanish and global soccer,
according to Barca vice president Javier Faus.
Sevilla have fronted a recent bid to persuade Barca and
Real, the world's richest club's by revenue, to share TV money
more equitably as in other major European leagues, accusing the
big two of "stealing" from their La Liga rivals.
Real and Barca take half the annual TV pot of around 600
million euros ($822 million), which helps lift their annual
earnings close to 500 million and means they can afford to buy
the best players and pay the highest wages.
Faus said that from the 2015-16 season onwards when new TV
contracts would come into force Barca and Real were prepared to
share some of the extra money that was negotiated with media
companies.
However, he added that they were not prepared to see their
share of the pot shrink, a position analysts have said is likely
to cement their dominance for years to come.
"There is an agreement in principle that the percentage
needs to be restructured but not in the way that they (Sevilla
and other clubs) want," Faus told Reuters on Thursday on the
sidelines of a ceremony to open Barca's new youth academy
residence.
"The difference is that in the last 50 years Barcelona and
Real Madrid have always been the reference point for Spanish
football ... global powers in the world of soccer," he added.
"This will be very difficult to change and we do not want to
change it.
"Yes to a better distribution of the money from rights but
also maintaining the status of Barcelona and Real Madrid, who
are the trailblazers of Spanish and world soccer."
Barca earned almost 180 million euros from TV contracts in
the 2009/10 season, including non-Spanish deals, with Real
reaping just under 160 million, according to the latest Deloitte
Football Money League published in February.
A study last year by Sport+Markt, a consulting firm, showed
the pair earned almost 19 times more from TV than the smallest
clubs in Spain's top division, by far the biggest gap in the
major European leagues.
WE ARE THE STRONGEST
The richest clubs in the English Premier League, which
generates more than a billion euros a year in broadcast revenue,
earned about 1.7 times more than their smaller rivals.
"Our position is that there are contracts in place until
2014-15 and we ask that all clubs respect those," said Faus, who
is responsible for economic affairs at Barca.
"FC Barcelona is prepared to talk to the clubs to partially
modify the division of cash and we have always shown flexibility
in that.
"We are prepared to reduce our percentage and raise that of
the other clubs.
"We want to protect our nominal position. Whatever extra
there is we are prepared for the other clubs to share."
Analysts say the total amount media firms pay for La Liga
rights may rise to around 900 million euros after 2014-15,
putting Spain on a par with Italy's Serie A.
"What we are saying is that we are going to all work
together to boost the value of the contracts," Faus said.
"The current deal is inferior to England, to France and to
Italy. What we are saying is that we are going to work together,
Barcelona and Real Madrid first because we are the strongest, so
that the cake is bigger."
Sevilla President Jose Maria Del Nido has argued that the
sale of TV rights should be overseen by Spain's professional
league (LFP), which groups the 42 clubs in the top two
divisions, as was the case until the system collapsed in the
mid-1990s.
Some one-sided results this season prompted the president of
Villarreal to accuse the big two of killing Spanish soccer,
while Del Nido said La Liga was "a load of rubbish" as only two
teams had a realistic chance of winning the title.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
