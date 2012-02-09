MADRID Feb 9 The Spanish football league
(LFP) has broken off talks with the players' union (AFE) on a
wide-ranging agreement covering wages and working conditions,
the LFP said on Thursday, raising the prospect of another strike
disrupting the La Liga calendar.
The season started a week late in August after the AFE
called a stoppage as part of a bid to help players whose wages
had not been paid, especially those at clubs suffering from
financial difficulties.
A preliminary deal was struck which allowed the season to
get under way and the two sides have been negotiating on a
variety of issues since then but the LFP said it had now been
forced to halt talks in the face of what it described as AFE
"intransigence".
AFE officials were not immediately available for comment.
"After months of talks, the LFP yesterday felt obliged to
break off negotiations over a Collective Accord for professional
soccer given the intransigence of the AFE's position at the
table," the LFP said.
Among issues on which agreement had not been possible were a
new salary structure, players' image rights and disciplinary
measures, the league added.
