Soccer-Firmino fined and handed a one-year driving ban
Feb 1 Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was fined 20,000 pounds ($25,286.00) on Wednesday and banned from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving.
May 24 Pako Ayestaran has been appointed Valencia coach until 2018, the La Liga club said on their website (www.en.valenciacf.com) on Tuesday.
The 53-year-old Spaniard took over the first team until the end of the season after former England international Gary Neville was sacked in March.
Ayestaran guided Valencia to 12th place in the league standings after a relegation scare, winning three of his eight games in charge.
He previously managed Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, guiding them to the Premier League title in 2015.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 1 Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was fined 20,000 pounds ($25,286.00) on Wednesday and banned from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving.
Feb 1 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Diego Costa is "not the nicest guy" on the pitch but praised him as an indispensable warrior for Premier League leaders Chelsea after the clubs drew 1-1 on Tuesday.
Feb 1 Sunderland manager David Moyes refused to be downbeat over their failure to sign a striker in January and will focus on improving team spirit following Tuesday's 0-0 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.