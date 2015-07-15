MADRID, July 15 Valencia have added an extra option in central midfield by agreeing to sign Brazil youth international Danilo Barbosa on loan from Portuguese side Braga for the 2015-16 season, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

The deal, which Valencia announced on their website (www.valenciacf.com), includes a purchase option for the 19-year-old, who is valued at 7 million euros ($7.7 million) on Transfermarkt.com.

Captain Danilo shone for Brazil at the under-20 World Cup in New Zealand last month, winning the Silver Ball as the second-best player of the tournament as the South Americans finished runners-up to Serbia.

"It is pleasing to announce the signing of another young player of quality for the Valencia family," club chairwoman Chan Lay Hoon said.

"I know that many clubs were interested in him but I am very happy he chose to join our project," she added.

"Danilo was one of the best players at the Under-20 World Cup, he is the captain of the Brazil team and I think this shows the character he has."

Following last year's takeover by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, Valencia are ambitious to return to the top in Spain and Europe after a period of instability marked by financial troubles and disappointment on the pitch.

They finished fourth in La Liga in 2014-15, securing a place in qualifying for the Champions League, the competition in which they were losing finalists in 2000 and 2001.

Under Portuguese coach Nuno, they ended the season on 77 points, the same total they amassed when they last won the Spanish league title in 2004.

Valencia last month appointed former Manchester United, Everton and England midfielder Phil Neville as Nuno's assistant.

($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)