MADRID May 28 Valencia have agreed to sign
Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado from Deportivo Coruna on a
four-year contract, the La Liga club said on Monday.
"Despite his youth, Andres Guardado already has the
experience of playing in two World Cups and ... is one of the
mainstays of the Mexico team," Valencia sporting director
Braulio Vazquez said on the club's website (www.valenciacf.com).
"We are talking about a player of great technical ability
and international stature," he added.
Guardado has just helped Depor, whom he joined in 2007, win
promotion back to Spain's top flight after one season in the
second division.
He has 77 Mexico caps, scoring 13 goals, and played at the
World Cups in Germany in 2006 and South Africa two years ago.
The 25-year-old said he was excited at the prospect of
playing for Valencia, who finished third in La Liga last season,
in the Champions League.
"Ever since I was a boy I watched the Spanish league and the
Champions League on TV and I always dreamed of making it there
one day," he said.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)