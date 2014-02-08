BARCELONA Feb 8 Paco Alcacer hit a double as Valencia added to bottom side Real Betis' problems with a 5-0 win on Saturday.

Valencia scored twice in three minutes before halftime as Jeremy Mathieu was allowed a free header and then Alcacer found space in the centre of the visitors' defence to slot home.

Sofiane Feghouli capped a fine display with a well-taken strike just after the hour before a header from Alcacer and a clinical finish from Eduardo Vargas gave Valencia a resounding win.

Valencia climbed to eighth in the La Liga table with 31 points while Betis are eight points from safety at the bottom. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Brian Homewood) )