BARCELONA, June 15 Valencia have completed the signing of Rodrigo Moreno who spent last season on loan from Benfica for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($33.7 million), the club said on Monday.

The deal to bring in the 24-year-old forward was a further show of intent by billionaire owner Peter Lim who aims to make Valencia one of the top sides in Europe.

Rodrigo arrived on loan ahead of the last campaign as did several other players as Lim completed his purchase of the club.

"Valencia have reached an agreement with Benfica for the purchase of Rodrigo Moreno, who has signed a four-year contract," a club statement said.

Valencia booked a place in the Champions League qualifying round after finishing fourth in La Liga last season. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)