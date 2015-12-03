(Fixes typo in headline)

Dec 3 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has said his old skipper Gary Neville has the leadership skills to be a success as manager of Spanish side Valencia.

Neville replaced former boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who quit on Monday, and the 40-year-old's first match in charge will be Wednesday's must-win Champions League tie against Olympique Lyonnais.

"His leadership skills are strong, he's honest and he's hard working," Ferguson told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

"He is the type of character who is not afraid of making big decisions, which is a vital skill when leading. I think he'll do well and I wish him, and his brother Phil (Neville), good luck."

Neville's assistant will be his younger brother Phil, another former United player who joined Valencia as a coach in the close season.

Gary Neville is the 29th player who featured under Ferguson at Old Trafford to take the top job at a professional club, either on a permanent or temporary basis, United said. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)