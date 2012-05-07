MADRID May 7 Valencia have appointed Argentine former player Mauricio Pellegrino to replace Unai Emery as their coach from next season, the Spanish club said on Monday.

"Mauricio Pellegrino is the new coach of Valencia for the next two seasons," Valencia said in a statement on their website.

Emery had long been expected to leave at the end of the campaign after leading Valencia to third place in La Liga, behind Real Madrid and Barcelona, and automatic qualification to the Champions League for the third year in a row.

Pellegrino, 40, was a centre back in the Valencia side that won the La Liga titles in 2002 and 2004, when they also lifted the UEFA Cup. He later worked as assistant to his coach from that time, Rafa Benitez, at Liverpool and Inter Milan. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)