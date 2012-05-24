LISBON May 24 Valencia have signed fiery Portugal international right back Joao Pereira from Sporting, the Lisbon club said on Thursday.

Pereira is in Portugal's European Championship squad and has been a regular starter in defence since Bento took charge of the national team in 2010.

"Sporting reached an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Joao Pereira for a set fee of 3.7 million euros ($4.66 million)and a variable fee of 526 thousand euros, depending on whether Valencia participates in the Champions League group phase or not," Sporting wrote in a statement published by Portuguese regulator CMVM (www.cmvm.pt).

Pereira is a speedy defender who likes to attack and catch opponents off-balance. ($1 = 0.7948 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Justin Palmer)