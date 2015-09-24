MADRID, Sept 24 Valencia coach Nuno, under pressure after a poor start to the season, believes the club's disgruntled fans will get behind the players in Friday's La Liga game at home to Granada despite Tuesday's defeat at Espanyol.

Last year's takeover by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim raised hopes Valencia would put years of underachievement and financial problems behind them and they qualified for this season's Champions League after finishing fourth last term.

However, the team's recent dip in form has opened the first cracks in Lim's project and the atmosphere in the Mestalla Stadium is becoming increasingly ugly, with chants of "Nuno go now" and "mercenaries" during last weekend's 0-0 draw against promoted Real Betis.

The reverse at Espanyol left Valencia with just one win in five La Liga outings and they also suffered a Champions League defeat at home to Zenit St Petersburg last week.

Nuno told a news conference on Thursday the team had lacked "more organised pressing" against Espanyol and they needed to circulate the ball better to make their attacks more effective.

"Tomorrow we will have a plan with the aim of winning," the Portuguese said.

"We will go out there and fight and win, the fans deserve it for everything they have given," he added.

"I am sure the supporters will come to the Mestalla tomorrow to get behind their team and see them win.

"The best thing for us is playing at home with our own support. That the players feel supported by their fans."

After hosting Granada, Valencia have a chance to get their European campaign back on track when they play at Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in Group H on Tuesday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)