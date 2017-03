MADRID Nov 30 Valencia coach Nuno Espirito Santo has left "by mutual consent" after Sunday's 1-0 La Liga defeat at Sevilla left the Singapore-owned club languishing in mid-table, the club said on Monday.

Portuguese Nuno, 41, took over in July 2014 with the strong backing of billionaire owner Peter Lim and agreed a contract extension until 2018 in January but has paid for failing to bring the required level of consistency to the team. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)