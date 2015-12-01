MADRID Dec 1 Valencia's interim coach Salvador Gonzalez is confident the players are committed enough to turn the stuttering club's fortunes around following Monday's departure of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Portuguese coach Nuno stepped down "by mutual consent" after Sunday's 1-0 La Liga defeat at Sevilla left the ambitious Singapore-owned team languishing in mid-table. They are also struggling in their Champions League group.

Gonzalez, known as Voro, has been promoted from team delegate on a temporary basis, the third time the Spaniard has been drafted in as interim coach, while Valencia search for a permanent replacement.

Local media have reported Frank Rijkaard, Michael Laudrup, Alejandro Sabella and Carlo Ancelotti are being considered.

"When the results aren't there and there is a change of coach, there is a strange atmosphere but that is nothing new and the players know that," Voro told a news conference previewing Wednesday's King's Cup last-32, first leg at third-tier Barakaldo.

"We have to keep moving forward. The players are very committed," added the 52-year-old, who is being supported by assistant coach Phil Neville, the former Manchester United, Everton and England player.

"If you set things out very clearly to the players they will have more weapons to overcome any doubts," Voro said.

"I am convinced that the players will give everything and play out of their skins."

The defeat at Sevilla on Sunday, in which Valencia had two players sent off, left them in ninth place with 19 points from 13 games.

In the Champions League, they face a difficult task to reach the last 16, lying third in Group H with six points from five games, with one to play.

Zenit St Petersburg lead with 15 points, and Ghent, on seven, are second. Valencia play at home to bottom side Olympique Lyonnais in their last group game on Dec. 9, when Ghent host Zenit.

Voro said he was pleased to have Neville's help and was expecting to return to his previous job once a replacement coach arrived.

"I have a great support. (Neville) is on the pitch and is a very important figure.

"Right now we have a number-two coach, someone who is a great help and who only stopped playing recently."

Valencia host leaders and champions Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Neville Dalton)