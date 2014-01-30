MADRID Jan 30 Valencia have agreed to sign Mali midfielder Seydou Keita from China's Dalian Aerbin on a contract until the end of June with an option for one more season, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

The deal for the 34-year-old, who played for several French sides before joining Sevilla and then spent four trophy-filled years at Barcelona, is subject to a medical, Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

A rangy defensive midfielder who is powerful in the air and has a keen eye for goal, Keita left Barca in July 2012 following the departure of coach Pep Guardiola, with whom he had a close relationship.

Guardiola, who is now at Bayern Munich, used Keita almost exclusively as a substitute and he helped Barca win three Spanish leagues, two Champions Leagues and two King's Cups.

He will give Valencia an extra option in midfield for their Europa League campaign - they play Dynamo Kiev in the last 32 next month - and as they seek to secure a place in Europe again for next season. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)