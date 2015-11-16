MADRID Nov 16 Valencia forward Alvaro Negredo has had emergency surgery for acute appendicitis, the La Liga club said on Monday.

The former Spain striker, who has been out of favour at his club and has not played since early October, went under the knife at a hospital in the Spanish port city on Monday afternoon, Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

They did not say whether the surgery was successful or how long the 30-year-old might be sidelined but local media said he would be out for a month.

Reports in Spain have suggested coach Nuno dropped Negredo because he was unhappy with comments the player made about tactics in a newspaper interview but the Portuguese has said the decision was "purely sporting".

Negredo joined Valencia from English Premier League side Manchester City in the close season for a fee of around 30 million euros ($32 million) but has yet to reproduce the form that earned him 21 Spain caps, with his most recent appearance for his country coming in November 2013. ($1 = 0.9358 euros) (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ian Chadband)