Dec 2 Factbox on former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who was appointed coach of La Liga side Valencia on Wednesday, and his brother Phil Neville, who will assist him:

PLAYING CAREERS

Gary Neville. Born Feb. 18 1975

One of 'Fergie's Fledglings' - with brother Phil, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt -- who came through United's youth set-up.

Loyal servant Gary Neville spent his entire playing career at United, making 602 appearances at fullback between 1992 and 2011. He won two Champions League and eight Premier League titles, captaining the side to their 2007 domestic triumph.

Only four players -- Giggs, Bobby Charlton, Bill Foulkes and Scholes -- have made more appearances for United.

Former United manager Alex Ferguson once said Gary Neville "never had the talent of Ryan Giggs or Paul Scholes but he had determination to make sure he was always in the team".

Neville was adored by United fans but was a player that other clubs' supporters loved to hate.

Neville was particularly vocal in his dislike of United's arch-rivals Liverpool, drawing ire, and FA punishment, for his infamous celebration in running half the length of the pitch to kiss his United badge and goad the away fans after Rio Ferdinand's last-minute winner against Liverpool at Old Trafford in 2006.

The 40-year-old is England's most capped right-back, making 85 international appearances. He played in five major tournaments, missing the 2002 World Cup only through injury, and he made 11 appearances in European Championship finals.

Phil Neville. Born Jan. 21 1977

Renowned for his versatility, Phil Neville was capable of operating as a left or right-back or in midfield. Like his brother he was a product of United's youth system and was part of their trophy-laden years under Ferguson.

He made 263 United appearances before joining Everton in 2005 for 3.5 million pounds. He went on to make nearly 300 appearances for the Goodison Park side before ending his Everton career at the end of the 2012/13 season.

He played for England 59 times between 1996 and 2007.

COACHING

Gary Neville, who holds UEFA A and B Coaching Licences, was appointed as a coach to Roy Hodgson's England staff in May 2012, signing a four-year contract with the FA. He will continue with the role while at Valencia -- his first managerial position.

Phil Neville was a coach at United under David Moyes and Giggs but left after the Scot was sacked. After a spell as a BBC pundit, in July this year he was appointed assistant manager by Valencia.

PUNDITRY

As forthright as he was when he was a player, Gary Neville settled instantly into his role as Sky Sports soccer analyst and quickly forged a reputation as one of the game's most insightful pundits with his entertaining and expert opinion.

After leaving his role as a coach at United, Phil Neville also worked as a pundit for the BBC but earned less than rave reviews, getting off to a poor start when he was heavily criticised for his "boring" output in England's World Cup game with Italy in 2014.

SALFORD CITY OWNERS

The Neville brothers, along with Giggs and Scholes, their Class of '92 team mates, have a stake in the semi-professional club, along with Singapore billionaire Peter Lim who owns Valencia.

Salford play in the Northern Premier League, four rungs below the Football League. They have reached the FA Cup second round this season and play Hartlepool on Friday for the chance to be drawn against a glamour club in the third round. (Compiled by Justin Palmer; edited by Clare Fallon)