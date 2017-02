MADRID Dec 1 Valencia sacked their Argentine coach Mauricio Pellegrino after Saturday's 5-2 defeat at home to Real Sociedad left them languishing in 12th place in La Liga, club president Manuel Llorente said.

"We have been exchanging opinions, debating and we have taken the decision to sack Pellegrino," Llorente was quoted as saying on the Spanish club's official Twitter feed. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)