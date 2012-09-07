MADRID, Sept 7 Valencia's attacking midfielder
Pablo Piatti will be out of action for eight to 10 weeks after
breaking his right arm in training, the Spanish soccer club said
on Friday.
The 23-year-old Argentine was taken to hospital and would
remain there for 48 hours, the club said.
Valencia have made a slow start to the campaign under new
coach Mauricio Pellegrino and lie 17th in La Liga with two
points from three games.
They have been drawn in Champions League Group F along with
Lille, BATE Borisov and last year's finalists Bayern Munich,
whom they visit for their opening game in two weeks' time.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)