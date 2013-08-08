MADRID Aug 8 Valencia have signed Portugal striker Helder Postiga from relegated Real Zaragoza on a two-year contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

The former Porto, Sporting and Tottenham Hotspur player passed a medical in the morning and will be expected to help fill the gap left by last season's top scorer Roberto Soldado who has signed for Spurs.

Spanish media reported the deal was worth around 3 million euros ($4.01 million).

"I'm not the replacement for anyone. Every player is different," the 31-year-old told reporters. "Roberto was an important figure at Valencia in recent times but this is a new era."

Valencia finished fifth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Europa League.

