The war of words between Valencia and their French international defender Adil Rami came to a head on Friday as the club announced the player's suspension for a week without pay.

Valencia opened disciplinary proceedings against Rami last week after he criticised coach Miroslav Djukic and his team mates in a radio interview.

The club banned him after a meeting with Rami and his lawyers in which the player "demonstrated regret for his declarations," the La Liga club said in a statement.

"Independently of the sanction, Valencia and Adil Rami have agreed to work together to find a satisfactory solution for both parties," they added.

Rami's scathing remarks set him on a collision course with club management.

"This year we lost as (David) Albelda, (Roberto) Soldado and Tino (Costa). And now in the locker room we only have a bunch of players who don't look at you in the face," Rami said in the interview.

"I don't talk with him (Djukic). He's the captain of the ship but we'll see where we end up at the end of the season."

Rami added fuel to the fire when he said had done nothing wrong after making his statements, accusing the club of "damaging his dignity and image" as a professional footballer.

Rami has played three of his side's five La Liga matches this season, as well as 10 minutes in the humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Swansea City in the Europa League.

He was sent off early in that game, leaving his side with 10 men for 80 minutes. (Reporting by Braden Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)