MADRID Aug 30 Valencia have signed young
Spanish defender Victor Ruiz from Napoli on a five-year
contract.
"He is a great player with a bright future," sports director
Braulio Vazquez told the club's website (www.valenciacf.com) on
Tuesday. "The signing was difficult because Napoli thought very
highly of him."
The 22-year-old defender had only moved to Serie A from
Espanyol in January and helped Spain's under-21s win the
European championship in Denmark two months ago.
Valencia won their opening match in La Liga 4-3 at home to
Racing Santander on Saturday and have been drawn against
Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Racing Genk in Champions League
Group E.
(Writing by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez. To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on for more soccer news
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)