MADRID Aug 30 Valencia have signed young Spanish defender Victor Ruiz from Napoli on a five-year contract.

"He is a great player with a bright future," sports director Braulio Vazquez told the club's website (www.valenciacf.com) on Tuesday. "The signing was difficult because Napoli thought very highly of him."

The 22-year-old defender had only moved to Serie A from Espanyol in January and helped Spain's under-21s win the European championship in Denmark two months ago.

Valencia won their opening match in La Liga 4-3 at home to Racing Santander on Saturday and have been drawn against Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Racing Genk in Champions League Group E.

