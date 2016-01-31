Jan 31 Valencia have agreed a loan deal for Atletico Madrid left back Guilherme Siqueira, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has had limited opportunities at the Calderon following the return of Filipe Luis to the club.

"Valencia and Atletico Madrid have agreed the transfer of Guilherme Siqueira until June 30, 2017," Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

"Siqueira will have a medical on Monday."

Siqueira will reinforce the defence of a struggling Valencia side that sit 12th in La Liga with 25 points from 22 games. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Justin Palmer)