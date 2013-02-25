MADRID Feb 25 Valencia have agreed to exercise their option to buy on-loan Paraguay striker Nelson Valdez from Russian side Rubin Kazan, the La Liga club said on Monday.

Under the terms of the deal the 29-year-old will remain at Valencia until 2015, a statement on the club's website (www.valenciacf.com) said.

Valdez, who has been used mostly as an impact player off the bench this season, has scored eight goals in 31 appearances.

"I am happy to be staying at Valencia for two more years," he said. "The clause in the contract took effect a while ago and now it's official that I belong to Valencia,"

Valencia's next game is a La Liga clash at city rivals Levante on March 2. They will seek to overturn a 2-1 deficit when they visit Paris St German for their Champions League last 16, second leg four days later. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey)