MADRID May 28 Valencia coach Ernesto Valverde said he would decide whether to extend his six-month contract or leave the club after the final round of La Liga matches this weekend.

Valencia are in pole position to secure fourth place and a Champions League play-off place, as they hold a two-point advantage over fifth-placed Real Sociedad ahead of their season-ending trip to play Sevilla on Saturday.

"I spoke this morning with Amadeo Salvo (who is set to be the club's new president) and we agreed that due to the importance of Saturday we would put off Wednesday's meeting until after the game," Valverde told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I know there was a lot of speculation but we are going to focus on the match. We both agreed with this decision."

Valverde, 49, replaced Mauricio Pellegrino at the financially-troubled club in December, with a contract to the end of the season agreed with former president Manuel Llorente.

"The contract renewal depends absolutely on Valverde," Salvo told Spanish media.

"It seems logical. He doesn't want to change the dynamics, and doesn't want any talk other than that about the game."