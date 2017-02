MADRID Dec 3 Valencia have agreed to appoint Ernesto Valverde to replace Mauricio Pellegrino as their new coach until the end of the season, the Spanish club said on Monday.

The 48-year-old will be presented later in the day (1945 GMT). Pellegrino was sacked on Saturday after a 5-2 home defeat to Real Sociedad left the side 12th in La Liga.

