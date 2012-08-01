Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
MADRID Aug 1 Fiorentina have agreed to sign Villarreal's midfielder Borja Valero, the two clubs said on Wednesday.
Valero, 27, would shortly travel to Italy for a medical and to tie up the details of the move, Villarreal, who were relegated from La Liga last season, said on their website (www.villarrealcf.es).
A club spokesman declined to confirm media reports that the deal was worth 7 million euros ($8.61 million).
An attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Valero came through Real Madrid's youth academy before joining Real Mallorca and later had a stint at English club West Bromwich Albion. He has made one appearance for Spain.
Fiorentina, which is owned by the Della Valle family of Tod's shoemaking fame, finished 13th in Serie A last term. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Brian Homewood)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.