MADRID May 30 Real Valladolid coach Miroslav Djukic is leaving the La Liga club after two seasons at the helm despite still having a year left on his contract.

"It is the moment to seek new challenges," the 47-year-old former Serbia international told a news conference on Thursday.

"It was a three-year project but because the players have done things so well, we have completed our objective in two. We have consolidated the team in the top flight, playing with our own particular style.

"I am not sure where I am going to go, I am just saying I will not continue."

Valladolid's attractive, attacking football has caught the eye of the bigger clubs this season and he has been linked with Valencia where he was a player for six years.

Djukic joined Valladolid in 2011 and led them to promotion through the playoffs last year.

They were in contention for a Europa League place this season and now lie 14th in the standings, safe from relegation ahead of their visit to basement side Real Mallorca on Saturday in the final match. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)