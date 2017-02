MADRID, June 16 Real Valladolid beat Alcorcon in the second division playoff final on Saturday to secure promotion to La Liga.

Valladolid, relegated from the top flight in 2010, won the first leg 1-0 in Madrid on Wednesday but were pegged back early in the second half in the return match.

Javi Guerra then scored the equaliser on the night that ensured a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Coached by former Serbian international Miroslav Djukic, Valladolid finished third in the regular-season standings behind champions Deportivo Coruna and Celta Vigo who secured the two automatic promotion berths.

Tiny Alcorcon, famous for their 4-1 aggregate victory over neighbours Real Madrid in the 2009-10 King's Cup, have never played in La Liga. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Tony Jimenez)