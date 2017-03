MADRID May 11 Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane suffered a knee injury in Saturday's 1-1 La Liga draw at Espanyol and looks set to miss the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old France international, who has burst in to Real's team this season, fell awkwardly after a tackle in the 19th minute and had to be substituted.

"His meniscus is affected. We will see what the scans say in the morning," club director Emilio Butragueno told Canal Plus television.

Varane is a doubt for the King's Cup final against Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington editing by Tony Jimenez)