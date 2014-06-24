June 24 Mexican striker Carlos Vela has signed a new four-year deal to remain at Real Sociedad, the La Liga club said, ending speculation over a possible return to Arsenal.

The North London club had an option to buy back the 25-year-old, whom they sold to Sociedad in 2012, fuelling rumours that Vela could return to play under Arsene Wenger in the Premier League.

"Real Sociedad have reached an agreement with Arsenal FC which will allow Carlos Vela to continue at the club on a permanent basis," the Spanish club said on their website (www.realsociedad.com) on Tuesday.

"The player, meanwhile, has signed a contract extension which ties him to Real Sociedad for the next four seasons.

"The player's previous contract was due to expire in June 2016. The Mexican striker has now formally signed his new contract."

Vela scored 21 goals last season for Sociedad, who finished seventh in the La Liga. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)