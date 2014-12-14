MADRID Dec 14 Diego Simeone would never have guessed when he handed Luciano Vietto his debut at Racing Club in 2011 that the forward would be the architect of a rare home defeat for his Atletico Madrid side just over three years later.

Simeone brought on a 17-year-old Vietto for the last five minutes of Racing's 1-1 league draw at home to Lanus in October 2011 when he was coach at the Argentine club.

On Sunday, with Simeone in charge at La Liga champions Atletico, it was Vietto who capped a fine display at the Calderon with a superb 84th-minute strike that secured a 1-0 win for Villarreal.

Receiving the ball in the centre of the Atletico half, he cut inside Diego Godin, leaving the experienced Uruguay centre back flailing, and cracked a fierce drive past Miguel Angel Moya in the home goal.

It was Atletico's first reverse at the Calderon in La Liga since they were beaten by Barcelona in May 2013.

Vietto, whose pace, skill and eye for goal are likely to attract attention from some of Europe's wealthier clubs, told Spanish television that scoring against a team coached by Simeone was "secondary" as both had moved on since his debut.

Now 21 and an Argentina youth international, Vietto joined Villarreal from Racing in August, while Simeone has transformed Atletico since taking over at the end of 2011 and led them to their first La Liga title in 18 years and the final of the Champions League last term.

"He's the coach of Atletico Madrid now and I am a Villarreal player," Vietto said.

"I will always be grateful to him for believing in me and giving me my debut," he added.

"We are a squad of young players with a lot to learn. We are taking each day at a time and we'll see at the end of the season what we can achieve." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin)