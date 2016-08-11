(Refiles to fix day of the week to Wednesday in first para)

Aug 11 Coach Marcelino has parted ways with Villarreal a week ahead of their Champions League playoff first leg, the Spanish club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old joined Villarreal in January, 2013, following the team's relegation the season before and guided them back to La Liga. Marcelino also took the team to the Europa League semi-finals last season.

The former Sevilla coach left after three-and-a-half seasons at the helm having secured a fourth-placed finish and a return to the Champions League last season.

"Villarreal want to wish Marcelino all the best for the rest of his career," read a statement on the club website (www.villarrealcf.es).

"In the coming hours we will announce a replacement on an interim or permanent basis."

Villarreal host Monaco on Aug. 17 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff before beginning their La Liga campaign at Granada on Aug. 20. (Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)