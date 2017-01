Aug 7 Villarreal have signed Italy forward Nicola Sansone from Sassuolo on a five-year contract, the Spanish side confirmed on Sunday.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals in 38 Serie A outings last season as he helped Sassuolo to qualify for the Europa League for the first time.

The German-born attacker began his career with Bayern Munich but represented Italy at various youth levels before making his debut for the senior side in June 2015.

After leaving Bayern in 2011, the wide man featured for Italian side Parma and on loan at Crotone. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Clare Fallon)