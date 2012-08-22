BARCELONA Aug 22 Barcelona's new coach Tito
Vilanova has one of the toughest acts to follow in replacing Pep
Guardiola although he is not showing any sign of nerves ahead of
his first showdown with Real Madrid.
"I don't have anything riding on the result of this game. I
like to experience this profession calmly. I am sorry, but there
are more important things in my life," Vilanova told a news
conference on Wednesday.
Vilanova's side host the La Liga champions in the Spanish
Super Cup first leg on Thursday (2030 GMT) in a match that
should be a flavour of things to come between the two fierce
rivals over another long and hard season.
"I know it is important, but I couldn't do my job properly
if I was worrying whether the world would fall on top of me if
we lost," added Vilanova, who was jabbed in the eye by Real boss
Jose Mourinho in the Super Cup last August during a scuffle.
The Portuguese manager calmed tensions earlier this month by
saying he was wrong and Vilanova has also sought to put the
incident behind him and concentrate on his new job following the
departure of Guardiola.
Guardiola, who stepped down at the end of last season, had a
remarkable record against Real and in his four seasons at the
helm won nine out of 15 'Clasicos', drew four and lost only
twice.
Barca started their league campaign with a comfortable 5-1
win at home to Real Sociedad last weekend, when the team looked
to have a bite and hunger that was perhaps missing at the end of
last season.
In contrast, Real looked sluggish in their 1-1 home draw
with Valencia but Vilanova played down the significance of the
results.
"Neither team is at its optimum level at present. I don't
see much of a difference between them at present."
Barca signing Alex Song, bought from Arsenal on Monday,
trained for the first time with his new colleagues on Wednesday.
Vilanova did not say whether the 19 million euros Cameroon
international could get his first minutes against Mourinho's
side.
"We will decide tomorrow. He has only been here a short
time. He is a player with great ability, but we shall see. I
think he will adapt and fit in very quickly."
(Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Tom Pilcher)