* First appeal rejected by federation
* Coach suspended for two matches
* Real to appeal four-game Coentrao ban
MADRID, Aug 29 Barcelona will file a second
appeal against the dismissal of coach Tito Vilanova in Sunday's
2-1 win at Osasuna after the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF)
rejected an initial effort and suspended him for two games on
Wednesday.
"FC Barcelona's legal department will lodge an appeal in
coming days against the decision by the Spanish soccer
federation's competition committee to suspend Tito Vilanova for
two matches," Barca said in a statement on their website
(www.fcbarcelona.com).
Barca felt Vilanova's dismissal from the bench, which came
on his away debut in the league, was excessively harsh.
He protested the referee's decision not to award a free kick
for a challenge on Sergio Busquets and the official said in his
match report he had punished Vilanova "for angrily protesting a
passage of play, having been warned by the fourth official".
The RFEF announced the two-game ban on its website
(www.rfef.es) and said it had suspended Real Madrid defender
Fabio Coentrao for four matches for insulting the referee during
Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Getafe.
Real said in a statement on their website
(www.realmadrid.com) that they would appeal.
