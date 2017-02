MADRID Dec 19 Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova has suffered a relapse on the cancer in his saliva glands, Spanish daily El Pais reported on Wednesday citing sources at the club.

The 43-year-old Vilanova, who underwent surgery on a tumour in his glands last November, stepped up from his role as assistant coach to replace Pep Guardiola as first-team coach for this season.

The La Liga leaders put out a statement cancelling a Christmas event planned with local media and president Sandro Rosell earlier in the morning, saying the reasons would be given later.

"Very sorry to hear the news," Barca midfielder Xavi said on his official Twitter account.

