MADRID Aug 29 Barcelona will lodge a second
appeal against the dismissal of coach Tito Vilanova in Sunday's
2-1 win at Osasuna after the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF)
rejected an initial effort and suspended the coach for two games
on Wednesday.
"FC Barcelona's legal department will lodge an appeal in
coming days against the decision by the Spanish soccer
federation's competition committee to suspend Tito Vilanova for
two matches," Barca said in a statement on their website
(www.fcbarcelona.com).
Barca felt Vilanova's dismissal from the bench, which came
on his away debut in the league, was excessively harsh.
He protested the referee's decision not to award a free kick
for a challenge on Sergio Busquets and the referee said in his
match report he had punished Vilanova "for angrily protesting a
passage of play, having been warned by the fourth official".
The RFEF announced the two-game ban on their website
(www.rfef.es) and also said they had suspended Real Madrid
defender Fabio Coentrao for four matches for insulting the
referee during Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Getafe.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)