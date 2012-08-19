MADRID Aug 19 Barcelona forward David Villa celebrated returning from an eight-month injury lay-off by coming off the bench to score in his team's 5-1 rout of Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, Spain's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, broke his left leg at the Club World Cup last December and missed the national team's Euro 2012 triumph as he continued his recovery.

He came on as a substitute for Pedro in the 74th minute of Barcelona's league opener to a huge ovation from the Nou Camp, and swept a shot inside the far post, after a pullback from Andres Iniesta, to crown his return with six minutes left.

Villa peeled away to celebrate, pulling off his shirt to reveal a vest with "Impossible without you" written on it above a photo of his wife and children.

"He has suffered a lot, he has had a considerable injury and he is back," Barca team mate Xavi told Spanish television.

"It was a good win but the best news of all is the return of 'El Guaje' ('The Kid'), we have missed him." (Writing by Mark Elkington; Editing by Tim Hart)