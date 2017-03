MADRID, July 8 Barcelona have reached an agreement to sell Spain striker David Villa to Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions said in a statement on Monday.

The 31-year-old, Spain's all-time leading scorer, will move for a fee of up to 5.1 million euros ($6.55 million) with Barca reserving 50 percent of the rights over any future transfer.

($1 = 0.7792 euros) (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)