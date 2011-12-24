MADRID Dec 24 Barcelona forward David
Villa has been released from hospital five days after an
operation on the broken leg he sustained in this month's Club
World Cup, the Spanish and European champions said on Saturday.
"This means the Barca number seven can spend the Christmas
holidays with his family," the La Liga club said on their
website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
Spain international Villa, the world and European champions'
all-time leading scorer, is expected to be sidelined for up to
five months, putting his participation at Euro 2012 in doubt.
He broke his left tibia playing in the Club World Cup
semi-finals in Japan and doctors said the 30-year-old had been
suffering from a stress fracture.
They said Monday's operation had been gone "fantastically
well".
