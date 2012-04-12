MADRID, April 12 David Villa gave a graphic
demonstration that he is on track to return to action from a
broken leg before the end of the season when he scaled the
1,104-metre (3,622-foot) La Mola mountain near Barcelona on
Thursday.
The Barca and Spain forward fractured his left leg at the
Club World Cup four months ago this Sunday and doctors said
after surgery on Dec. 19 that the 30-year-old would be sidelined
for four to five months.
Villa is aiming to be back in time for a possible Champions
League final on May 19.
Spain's all-time leading scorer, whose goals were key to the
country's Euro 2008 and 2010 World Cup triumphs, also hopes to
make a return to the national squad to help them defend their
continental title at Euro 2012 the following month.
"The leg is getting better all the time," Villa wrote on his
Twitter feed, where he also posted a link to a photo of himself
at the top of the mountain with team mate Sergio Busquets and
two club officials.
"We are in line with the timetable set out," he added.
Villa's return would be a huge boost for Barca in the final
weeks of the season as they seek to defend their Spanish and
European titles. They are also through to May 25's King's Cup
final, when they will play La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao.
With six games of the league campaign left, Barca are four
points behind arch rivals Real Madrid, whom they host on April
21. They play Chelsea over two legs in the semi-finals of the
Champions League on April 18 and 24.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)