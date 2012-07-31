MADRID, July 31 Barcelona striker David Villa is
recovering well from a broken leg but the club will not rush him
back into action before he is ready, captain Carles Puyol said
on Tuesday.
Villa, Spain's all-time leading scorer who joined Barca from
Valencia two years ago, broke his left leg competing in the Club
World Cup in December and has not played since.
The 30-year-old missed Spain's triumphant Euro 2012 campaign
and has yet to be declared fully fit despite taking part in
pre-season training with his club team mates.
"He seems in good shape, full of desire, hope and
intensity," Puyol, who has himself just returned to training
after knee surgery, told a news conference.
"What happens is that with such a long-term injury the most
important thing is not to rush," he added.
Puyol, who was 34 in April, was also asked about his Barca
future given that his contract expires at the end of this
season.
The defender said he had held talks with sporting director
Andoni Zubizarreta about an extension.
"I spoke to him the other day and the issue won't be very
complicated," Puyol said.
"I am excited about continuing my playing career and if the
club wants me I'll stay here."
Barca play friendlies against Paris St Germain, Manchester
United and Dinamo Bucharest before hosting Real Sociedad in
their opening La Liga match on the weekend of Aug. 18-19.
