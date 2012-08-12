MADRID Aug 12 David Villa is aiming to come
back from a broken leg a better player, the Barcelona forward
said after his first game back in a friendly against Dinamo
Bucharest on Saturday.
Villa fractured his left leg at the Club World Cup in
December and the 30-year-old, Spain's all-time leading scorer,
was finally given the all-clear by Barca's medical staff at the
end of last month.
He came on in the 73rd minute of Barca's 2-0 win against
Dinamo in the Romanian capital and said he had "felt very good
on the pitch" and was "very pleased" with his return.
"My aim is not to be the player I was before, I want to be
better," he told reporters. "We have to be patient, I have been
out for a long time, more than I expected.
"What I want now is to focus on the present and the future
and forget the past. My job is to improve day by day."
Barca, whose three-year run as Spanish champions was ended
by arch rivals Real Madrid last season, play their opening La
Liga match of the 2012-13 campaign at home to Real Sociedad on
Sunday Aug. 19.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Alastair Himmer)