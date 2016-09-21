Sept 21 A niece of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Angel Maria Villar has been murdered in Mexico, Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

The body of Maria Villar Galaz was found in the Mexican city of Toluca last Thursday, two days after she had been kidnapped, although was not identified until Tuesday, Spain's foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia Margallo said.

The 36-year-old had been working in Mexico City for the last three years.

"I spoke with her uncle Angel Maria Villar from the start and we have been committed to dealing with the situation," Garcia Margallo told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Tuesday.

"It (the kidnapping) happened on Tuesday Sept. 13. The kidnappers took her from a taxi and took her to cash machines to force her to take money out.

"The next day they got in touch with the family and the family got in touch with us. We made arrangements and her husband and her cousin ...went over there with two Spanish policemen to try and resolve the incident.

"I insist: they had paid the quantity of money they had been asked, well nearly all of it, and we were convinced it was a matter of time before she would appear free and healthy.

"Regrettably, that's not what happened. It's very sad news and completely unexpected."

Villar has been president of the RFEF since 1988.

He was the acting president of European soccer's governing body UEFA between October 2015 and September 2015 and ran to succeed Michel Platini before withdrawing his bid.

Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin was chosen as UEFA's new president last week. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)