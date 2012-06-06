Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
MADRID, June 6 Relegated Villarreal have reached an agreement with Manuel Preciado for him to take over as coach for next season, the Spanish second division side said on Wednesday.
The charismatic 54-year-old, who was sacked by Sporting Gijon in January, has achieved five team promotions in his career, two of which, with Sporting and Levante, were into Spain's top flight.
He replaces Miguel Angel Lotina who oversaw Villarreal's relegation on the final day of the season last month at the end of a campaign in which they had started out in the Champions League.
The team known as the Yellow Submarine were Champions League semi-finalists in 2006 and La Liga runners up in 2008. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.