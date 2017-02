MADRID, July 4 Promoted Villarreal have agreed to sign Slovenia left back Bojan Jokic on a four-year contract, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

The versatile 27-year-old has won 61 caps, including playing at the 2010 World Cup finals, and moves as a free agent after leaving Italy's Chievo.

Villarreal, Champions League semi-finalists in 2006, returned to La Liga last month after being relegated the previous season. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Robert Woodward)